Uber Might Not Survive a Slugfest with Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Uber‘s legal battle with Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOG , NASDAQ: GOOG ) self-driving car spinoff, Waymo, just took another turn for the worse. The latest court filing by Waymo might provide the final straw and sway things hugely in Google’s favor.

Source: Shutterstock

According to the filing, Uber CEO Travis Kalanick may have known that former Google engineer, Anthony Levandowski, had downloaded thousands of files from Waymo before he left to co-found self-driving truck startup, Otto.

Although Kalanick allegedly instructed Levandowski to destroy the discs because Uber did not need them, it does prove that Kalanick was aware of the stolen files all along, and could be part of the reason why Uber acquired Otto for the princely sum of $680 million a few months after launch.

Did Uber Steal Google’s Intellectual Property?

For a long time, Uber has been trying to paint Google’s lawsuit as a total crap shoot — a disingenuous attempt by GOOGL to slow down a worthy competitor. The latest filing, though, might be enough to prove that Uber has been in contempt of court for repeatedly violating U.S. District Judge William Alsup’s orders to turn over the stolen information.

The original suit by Waymo alleged that Anthony Levandowski had stolen Waymo’s proprietary LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) sensor technology before he left Google to co-found Otto. The technology might have finally found its way to Uber when the company acquired Otto.

Google says that an email intended for Uber — but sent to Google in error — included various schematics that bore a striking resemblance to Waymo’s LiDAR sensors. Google filed suit against Uber a few weeks after receiving the email.

The case features several intriguing twists and turns that might end up indicting Uber. Google has argued that Uber had initially developed a LiDAR prototype nicknamed Spider, which was very similar to its own, before switching to its current version, Fuji — allegedly in an attempt to cover up its tracks.

In a rebuttal to Google’s claims, Uber has said that its current LiDAR system, Fuji, is different from Spider, and that a non-working prototype does not constitute a violation of patent law if it has already been sidelined and was never placed in a car.

Google’s lawyers will, of course, be keen to prove that Uber lured Levandowski to join the ride-sharing company in a bid to jump-start its own self-driving efforts by copying Google’s proprietary designs.

