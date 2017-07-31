Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) Stock Will Defy Oppenheimer, Run Higher Again

There is do doubt that we are well into the age of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ). The debacle that it caused for traditional retailers isn’t new, and in fact started a decade ago. Most brick-and-retail stocks are but a fraction of what they once were … though there are exceptions, and Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA ) is one of them.

Yes, ULTA stock is in the midst of a nasty 20% slide in just about two months. And that downturn is about to get worse on Monday, with Oppenheimer downgrading shares to “Market Perform” and dropping its price target to $270 from $330.

However, shares are only down about 5% in the past few months … and up 50% since July 2015. Many experts often refer to it as Amazon-proof thanks in part to its in-store services and best-in-class staff.

When a stock stands out as a winner in a sea of losers, I’m willing to sell downside risk for income against its support levels. Key to this strategy is being willing to own shares at a lower price.

I’m not one to buy and hope for a rally back from this dip, regardless of how deep it is already. So instead of buying shares, I will use options on ULTA stock to set up bullish trades to generate income out of thin air.

The basic strategy: To go bullish on Ulta, I sell puts to someone whose opinion is different from mine. I collect a premium for doing so. If I’m right and the stock stays above my strike price, I win and keep the whole premium as income. In essence, I just sold someone a losing lottery ticket. If ULTA stock falls below the strike price, I must own shares at that price even if Ulta falls far below it. Therefore, opening that trade will require cash margin to secure the risk with the broker.

But there are ways of mitigating such risk. Instead of selling naked puts, I can sell a spread. There, in addition to selling the puts, I buy an equal number of them but lower. This caps my risk and renders the risk of the trade more finite.

Fundamentally, ULTA stock may be expensive relative to retailers like say Macy’s Inc (NYSE: M ), but not when compared to relative champs. As the saying goes, you get what you pay for. And in this case — especially after a sizable correction — Ulta Beauty is far from bloated.

Catching a falling knife is daunting to most investors, especially when that falling knife trades for three digits. That’s why I use options. There I can build buffers and make room for error, so I can withstand a few bad days of price action.