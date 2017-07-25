Why Under Armour Inc (UAA) Stock Is STILL Not Worth a Shot

I really don’t want to say out loud what I’m thinking inside about Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UAA ). Taking aside its investment performance over the last two years, Under Armour makes great products. The company endorses superstar athletes, and I’m sure, even greater employees. I have nothing personal against the company. But facts are facts, and so far, UAA stock is a bear trader’s wish come true.

To be honest, I felt a little uncomfortable about my last write-up for the trendy sports apparel provider. Two factors made my ultimately bearish analysis difficult.

First, UAA stock had dropped firmly into $20 territory. A month before the presidential election, Under Armour was trading for roughly twice as much. You hate to put yourself out there after a stock receives a 50% haircut.

The other is the contrarian argument. Although most InvestorPlace contributors are just as bearish, if not more so than me, Richard Saintvilus bucked the trend. I have tremendous respect for his work, so when he called for a $25 price target in UAA, I listened. Certainly, the product reviews and strong celebrity endorsement deals are a net positive for Under Armour. And as he points out, we should buy low, and sell high, not the other way around.

That said, I couldn’t bring myself to be neutral on UAA, let alone switch to the bullish side. Yes, shares looked liked they bottomed. But we’ve seen this pattern before. Furthermore, Under Armour has problems that rivals Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE ) and adidas AG (ADR) (OTCMKTS: ADDYY ) don’t. Plus, the pair is handily beating benchmark returns.

To add insult to injury, UAA stock is down more than 7% since my last, pensive write-up. And guess what? I still don’t like it!

UAA Stock Has No Compelling Story

The biggest challenge facing Under Armour is that, at the end of the day, it’s in the apparel business. While Under Armour makes awesome gear and entertaining advertisements, a shirt company is a shirt company. Nothing compels consumers to buy their products as they’re not that noticeably different from Nike or Adidas.

The lack of incentive is hugely problematic for UAA stock because the non- Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) retail sector is a disaster. At the moment, consumers are extremely selective of what they purchase. Even worse, I don’t think this deflating trend will improve anytime soon.

Since President Trump took office, consumer sentiment has actually declined by more than 1%. On surface level, the sentiment metric seems to contradict the labor market, which is experiencing record-low unemployment. Furthermore, wages are rising. The kicker is that wage growth isn’t keeping pace with critical cost of living expenses, such as rent or housing.

The insane real estate bull market is especially hurting the younger Millennial demographic, an obvious target for UAA. When given a choice between paying for necessities or a Steph Curry-branded shoe, I trust that most Millennials would opt for the former.

The inability to gain traction, and the unlikelihood of Under Armour doing so quickly, is probably what’s causing its shares’ choppy consolidation. Only a few standout players in the apparel market are getting the business done. Otherwise, it’s pretty ugly out there.

