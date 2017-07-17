Under Armour Inc (UAA) Stock Is Still Learning to Compete

So far in 2017, Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA, NYSE:UA) has had a rough time on the stock market playing field. Shares are down nearly 30%, even after a recent rally. Management’s spin is that it has experienced “imbalance[s] caused by extreme growth.” That sounds like a cop out, but the company has only likely hit a temporary rough patch in its global growth ambitions.

At the outset of its latest earnings conference call, CEO Kevin Plank detailed that the company he founded thinks well past the next quarter or two, where some more myopic rivals tend to focus their attention.

In his words, “We feel very good about the evolution of our brand strength, relationships with consumers around the world and our ability to gain share in key markets and categories.”

With only about $5 billion in annual sales, Under Armour has more than enough room to grow its global footprint for years to come. By comparison, Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) reported sales of $32.3 billion last year, and is still growing briskly. Adidas AG (ADR) (OTCMKTS: ADDYY ) is the second largest sports apparel rival and logged roughly $23 billion in sales.

Negative Investor Sentiment Is Pulling Down the Industry

All rivals in the athleisure and high-performance athletic gear space are being painted with the same broad brush stroke of negative investor sentiment that is writing off the majority of retail and apparel brands in the face of new online competitors. In the market’s mind, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) can do no wrong.

The argument is valid, too. Nike just gave in and will start selling its products through Amazon, though it is also trying to combat third-party sellers that dominate Amazon’s vendor list.

Weaker sporting goods retailers have also succumbed to the changing retail climate. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) is competing well so far against online upstarts, but rivals including the Sports Authority and Sports Chalet recently went bankrupt. As a result, Under Armour saw earnings decline last year. The last time that happened was 2007-2008, the start of the Great Recession across the globe.

The company’s latest quarterly results were a mixed bag. Reported sales jumped a respectable 11% to $1.1 billion. But, operating income was minuscule at $7.5 million and was more than offset by $7.8 million in interest expense and income taxes. The bottom-line result was a loss of $2.3 million, or 1 cent per diluted share.

Operating cash flow was also negative at $33.6 million. Subtracting out $91.8 million in capital expenditures left free cash flow further in negative territory. This is actually nothing new — annual free cash flow has been negative for at least the past decade as Under Armour spends to support its ambitious growth goals.

