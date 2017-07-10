Under Armour Inc (UAA) Stock Has Several Chinks in Its Armor

Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UAA ) trades like the Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA ) of athletic apparel and footwear — overvalued and on the brink of a fall.

Source: Shutterstock

In the early days, Under Armour had an incredible rise to prominence in the athletic apparel market. They positioned the brand as cool, sleek, and performance-driven, marketing heavily toward a younger demographic. This strategy worked well for a time, until UAA stock started going up against the big dogs of Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE ) and Adidas AG (ADR) (OTCMKTS: ADDYY ).

Heightened competition is not the only concern though. A pressured retail environment, Under Armour’s international expansion, and mass market distribution are all major headwinds that the Company faces. And I’m not convinced UAA stock is going to be able to weather these headwinds without enduring some damage, mostly in the form of market share loss, and multiple contraction.

Under Armour currently trades at sky-high valuations for a retailer, 56x. Compare that to Nike, the standard bearer in terms of brand strength and new product innovation, which trades at 23x. Under Armour is ready for a tumble.

UAA’s Brand in Peril

Under Armour has decided to broaden its distribution by entering mass retail outlets, such as Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE: KSS ) in order to prop up sales.

But is this the right strategy or does it confuse the brand message? Kohl’s is popular with middle-class women, whereas Under Armour’s market is youths interested in a cool, sleek shoe. Kohl’s is known to engage in deep discounting as well. It would undermine the premium status positioning that UAA has strived for, if branded items do go on sale the way of most Kohl’s merchandise.

The competitive advantage in this game is branding. The risk of becoming yet another athletic apparel and shoe brand is a huge concern. This feels a bit like a desperate move to jump sales growth, but the negative longer-term effects could cost UAA far more.

Worse yet, it seems like the company has already lost a good deal of popularity over the past several years. Male teens have stopped adding Under Armour to their wardrobe, as reported by a Piper Jaffray survey about teen spending. Under Armour doesn’t even make it into the top 10 favorite apparel or footwear brands! Guess what? Nike came in at number one in both categories.

And the competition is coming from other directions as well. Enter Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ).

