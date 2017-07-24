Is United States Steel Corporation (X) Stock Worth the Risk?

If any company represents the hopes of the Trump economy it’s United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X ). U.S. Steel is precisely the kind of company Trump wants to see grow. It makes the most elemental of products, and it makes them in the U.S.

Over the last five years, X has been making less-and-less of this product each year. Revenue has fallen from $17.2 billion in 2013 to $10.26 billion in 2016.

The company has not been able to downsize quickly enough to turn a profit. There were $2.81 per share of losses in 2016 for X stock, another $1.03 in losses for the first quarter.

For the quarter ending in June, due to be reported after the market closes July 25, the consensus view is a profit of 46 cents per share and revenue of $2.9 billion, both representing solid growth for U.S. Steel. But there’s a “whisper number” of just 30 cents per share of earnings — analysts are quietly talking X stock down.

The Bull Case for U.S. Steel

During 2017, X stock has behaved like Trump’s approval ratings. It didn’t start out that hot and it has just become worse: X shares are down 28% this year.

The administration’s response is to start a trade war, a “Section 232” review of the industry under a 1962 law allowing tariffs and quotas on imports that threaten national security. This is upsetting not only Japan and China, but also many U.S. executives, who fear higher costs if tariffs go into effect, and corresponding pressure on their exports.

Both U.S. Steel and its unions support the tariffs, with former X CEO Mario Longhi predicting it could add 10,000 new jobs.

The possibility of government support has bulls like our Nicolas Chahine pounding the table for X stock, believing it can retrace some of its post-election rally that fizzled in 2017’s market reality. A technical base has been built, and the gap of a sudden fall in April could be filled.

He’s not alone. The U.S. Steel’s market cap of $4.06 billion represents just 40% of the company’s annual $10.2 billion in revenue. Most steel companies trade at a par with revenues. If X stock can just trade at par with its revenues, it will soar.

Next Page