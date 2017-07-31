UPS Announced It Will Ship More Beer and Wine

The United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS ) announced that it will expand shipments of beer and wine to consumers.

The mail and parcel services provider announced that consumers can use UPS Express to order alcohol directly to their homes. UPS is sending these products to 24 of the 35 top wine importing countries, as well as distilleries in nine of the top 25 spirit-importing countries.

In Europe alone, 23 countries will get wine and beer, including primary markets in Belgium, France, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom. Wine, beer and liquor will also reach 11 Asia Pacific countries including China, Hong Kong, Japan, Macau, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan and Thailand.

In some cases, UPS packages will arrive to the consumer’s home within three days of ordering the product. A signature from an adult is required upon delivery in order to receive the package.

The products will come in certified and safe packaging from UPS, which are especially designed to transport wine bottles. Each box will contain a maximum of 12 bottles of still wine, or up to six bottles of sparkling wines, which can be ordered through the company’s call centers.

Those located in France and Italy can also use a program called the Customized Declared Value for Wine, which is offered by UPS Capital. It uses pre-approved packaging that can protect shipments of up to €500.

UPS stock shares grew a little under 0.6% Monday.