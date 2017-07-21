Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc (VRX) Stock Is Back From the Abyss

Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc (NYSE: VRX ) is back from the dead. The company that crashed and nearly burned up on a strategy of debt-based acquisitions and dicey sales strategies has been making a quiet comeback in 2017, this time in the garb of a chastened, almost-normal drug company. VRX stock is up 30% in since its March 1 earnings report.

That report showed a decent Q4 profit, demonstrating Valeant can cover its debt service. Analysts expect more good news when the company next reports earnings on Aug. 8, with forecasts of net income of 96 cents per share on revenue of $2.23 billion

While Valeant may be a tarnished name, the brands that make up its product list are what consumers see, and those remain strong.

It may be time for long-term investors to take another look at VRX stock. That seems to be the new analyst consensus.

Compelling Bull Case

I described the company’s bull case in June, noting how recent asset sales take a forced bankruptcy off the table. That bull case includes a competitive drug pipeline.

Other InvestorPlace writers are also coming around to VRX as a long-term prospect. Chris Tyler called it a “great speculative value,” while Anthony Mirhaydari put a number on the speculation on June 26, seeing 30% upside. Since Mirhaydari’s piece came out, the stock is up more than 11%, and opened today at $17.71 per share.

Even with the recent gains, the valuation is still “trash,” as Chris MacDonald wrote at the start of June. We’re talking a market cap of $6.2 billion for a company whose 2016 revenues were closer to $9.7 billion. If the analysts’ estimate of nearly $1 in earnings for June is sustainable over a year, you’re talking about a price-to-earnings ratio of under 5.

This is not to sound an all-clear. The company still had nearly $28.2 billion in debt at the end of March, covering $42.2 billion in assets. Interest expenses on that debt are going to be high, and ongoing. More asset sales are likely, and that will make it harder to sustain earnings.

But since Joseph Papa became CEO in April 2016, the company has had positive cash flow from operations every quarter, and managed positive total cash flow in the most recent quarter, which is when investors started coming back.

A Steady Course

The company is continuing its steady path of asset sales. Just this month it sold off a skin care products unit, Obagi Medical Products, and combined that cash with the proceeds from the sale of Dendreon Pharmaceuticals, makers of a controversial cancer treatment, to pay off another $811 million in debt.

