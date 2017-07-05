All Volvo Cars Will Be Electric or Hybrid After 2019

Volvo cars will start moving away from normal gas or diesel engines in 2019.

According to the automobile manufacturer, all Volvo cars that come out after 2019 will be either electric or hybrid vehicles. The company says that it will start this process with the introduction of three new electric cars from 2019 through 2021.

The reason for Volvo cars switching to electric power likely has to do with carbon emissions. There are tighter restrictions on these and the move will help it reduce its carbon footprint. The change will also make it the first major automaker taking a strong step toward switching to electric vehicles.

“This is about the customer,” Volvo Cars CEO Hakan Samuelsson told USA Today. “People increasingly demand electrified cars and we want to respond to our customers’ current and future needs. You can now pick and choose whichever electrified Volvo you wish.”

The switch to electric and hybrid cars may not be the best decision for the company. Hybrids currently only make up 2% of passenger car sales in the United States, and that number is declining. Electric cars also remain a niche product due to how expensive they are, as well as their limited range.

However, other automakers are also putting out their own hybrid and electric vehicles. Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA ) is an example of a company that only makes electric cars. There’s talk that the combustion engine is reaching the end of its life and it may be best for Volvo Cars to prepare for the change in advance.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.