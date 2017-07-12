VZ Stock – Verizon Communications Inc. Boring, but Safe

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ ) was upgraded recently by a notch to a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

We believe that the upgrade came on the back of Verizon Communications’ current efforts toward expanding and launching its 5G wireless network and the launching of its online TV streaming services.

Verizon has started conducting field trials for its upcoming 5G wireless network in 11 cities across the U.S. VZ stock, along with its partners, plans to deploy its fixed wireless version in 2018. The company also aims to deploy small cells using the 3.5 GHz spectrum band, which goes well with its 5G strategy.

Moreover, the $3.1 billion deal to acquire Straight Path Communications Inc. (a leading provider of fixed wireless spectrum licenses) complements its 5G wireless expansion strategies. Straight Path Communications’ 28 GHz and 39 GHz millimeter wave spectrum bands bode well for 5G wireless services. The mmWave spectrum is assumed to be one of the building blocks of 5G. It offers speed and capacity which will enable users to do things like download an HD movie in seconds. This is a big deal for VZ stock and Verizon.

Verizon is also planning to launch an online TV streaming servicelater this year. The company has decided to launch dozens of channels nationwide for this specific service and thus poses tough competition to AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T )online TV streaming service, DirecTV Now and Dish Network Corp. (NASDAQ:DISH) and its Sling TV. VZ stock, Verizon and International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM ) have recently decided to work on a number of strategic initiatives involving networking and cloud services.

On Jun 13, 2017, Verizon completed the acquisition of the core businesses of Yahoo! Inc. for $4.48 billion. The deal created a major player in the mobile media and advertising space and will boost Verizon’s digital media suite. Post this buyout, Oath, which will be a part of Verizon’s Media and Telematics organization, will be formed. Oath will be overseeing a diverse house of more than 50 media and technology brands under Yahoo and AOL Inc. (acquired by Verizon in Jun 2015), engaging more than a billion people globally.