Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT) Stock Is Perking Up!

One of the quickest ways to identify what’s moving on the Street is to sort your watch list by percentage change. I did just that after Monday’s trading and discovered that Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE: WMT ) shares are percolating. WMT stock was able to rally a respectable 1% while the S&P 500 closed unchanged.

Indeed, the storm clouds hovering over the ubiquitous retailer following Amazon.com, Inc.‘s (NASDAQ: AMZN ) acquisition of Whole Foods Market, Inc. (NASDAQ: WFM ) seem to be dissipating.

So if you’ve been waiting for signs that WMT stock was on the mend, wait no longer. A breakout is brewing, and despite the improvements in technical posture, fear in Walmart options is still elevated. That makes an interesting opportunity for selling puts.

More on that in a minute, but first let’s chronicle Walmart’s recovery efforts.

Walmart’s Stock Charts

In sizing up the impact of last month’s price plunge following the Amazon news, it’s obvious that Walmart’s daily trend suffered a reversal. But this is where taking a step back and viewing things from a weekly perspective comes in handy. It tunes out the noise and provides greater clarity of the bigger picture.

While the daily trend was dealt a blow, the weekly survived the selling with uptrend intact. In fact, the June turmoil was nothing more than a garden-variety retracement.

Click to Enlarge Source: OptionsAnalytix

On the bright side, it allowed WMT stock to work off the overbought conditions that had arisen following its strong run earlier in the year.

Interestingly, the retreat carried shares directly to the rising 20-week moving average as well as a critical resistance level. As is often the case, buyers swooped in to turn old resistance into new support. Bulls now remain in control of this longer time frame as long as WMT remains above $74.

The strength over the past two weeks has helped to neutralize the downtrend that had taken root on Wal-Mart’s daily chart.

Click to Enlarge Source: OptionsAnalytix

WMT keeps knocking on the door of the 50-day moving average, like a persistent salesman. And despite the multiple rejections I suspect success is one more knock away. Unlike its last few attempts, this time Walmart stock is attacking the 50-day after pausing for six days.

