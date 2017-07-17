Wall Street’s 5 Hottest Biotech Stocks Right Now

Biotech stocks recently experienced their best week since the start of 2017. The biotechnology sector spiked following news that President Donald Trump plans to address drug prices with an executive order rather than strict regulatory control. While there is uncertainty ahead, we believe that the rally in biotech stocks has a long way left to run.

We set out to find five biotech stocks that make a compelling investing opportunity. Because of the risks involved with biotech stocks, we carefully picked securities with only a “strong buy” consensus rating from the Street.

This is based on all the ratings the stock has received in the previous three months.

So let’s dive in and take a closer look at Wall Street’s five favorite biotech stocks right now!

