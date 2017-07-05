Walmart Pickup Towers Start Rolling Out in a Dozen Stores

Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE: WMT ) announced that it is rolling out pickup towers in a dozen stores across the South.

The towers consist of self-service kiosks that are about 16 feet tall and 8 feet wide, allowing customers to receive their products in a speedy and efficient manner. Walmart made the move in order to move things along faster in its stores, thus improving the customer service experience.

These pickup towers will be located in the company’s entrances and they work in the following manner: you scan the barcode from your purchase receipt, a door on the device opens within 45 minutes and you are led to a conveyor belt that holds your items.

Walmart’s first one of these kiosks opened up in a Bentonville, Arksansas store last year. The company plans on opening about a dozen others in other cities in the South, including Gilbert, Arizona; Glenpool, Oklahoma; Enterprise, Alabama; Auburn, Alabama; Gwinnett, Georgia and Midlothian, Virginia.

The size of these pickup towers may seem imposing, but the reason behind it makes sense as it is capable of carrying all the items from a number of customers in the store.

About a month ago, Walmart announced a new service that allows employees to deliver customers’ packages directly to their homes as the workers are returning home from their shifts.

WMT stock fell about 0.1% Wednesday.