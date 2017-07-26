Wednesday’s Vital Data: Micron Technology, Inc. (MU), Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) and Citigroup Inc (C)

U.S. stock futures are headed higher again this morning, as Wall Street looks toward the end of the two-day Federal Reserve meeting. No interest rate hike is expected, but investors will be watching the Fed’s statement on monetary policy for direction. Meanwhile, among those companies topping today’s flood of earnings reports are Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F ) and Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ).

Heading into the open, futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average are up 0.32%, S&P 500 futures have gained 0.18% and Nasdaq-100 futures have added 0.21%.

On the options front, volume returned to normal on Tuesday, with about 16.4 million calls and 13.5 million puts changing hands. Over on the CBOE, the single-session equity put/call volume ratio fell to 0.61, while the 10-day moving average dipped to 0.59 — its lowest point since December — as optimism begins to take a firm hold on speculative traders.

Diving into Tuesday’s options activity, Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU ) was flooded with call options as investors bet on a rebound from yesterday’s sympathy drubbing from Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ: STX ). Elsewhere, Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE: FCX ) call options also jumped, as traders focused on copper prices and Indonesia over poor quarterly results. Finally Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C ) promised growth and to return at least $60 billion to shareholders in yesterday’s investor day.

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU)

Micron’s 5.6% drubbing on Tuesday was driven by lingering valuation fear. The spark that ignited the profit-taking selloff was Seagate Technology, which seriously bombed its quarterly earnings report. Unfortunately for Micron, it’s in an alliance with Seagate to make solid state drives (SSDs), and that was all the justification MU stock traders needed to sell, plunging the shares below support at $30.

MU options traders, on the other hand, saw the stock’s plunge as an opportunity to double down on their bullish bets. Volume topped 462,000 contracts on Tuesday, with calls gobbling up 70% of the day’s take.

What’s more, MU’s August put/call open interest ratio has retreated to a rather bullish reading of 0.39 as a result, with calls on the verge of tripling puts among front-month options. Right now, the bulls’ upside target is $34, where more than 61,000 calls are currently open in the August series.

