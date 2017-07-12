Wednesday’s Vital Data: Snap Inc (SNAP), Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) and Micron Technology, Inc. (MU)

U.S. stock futures are holding up remarkably well considering how the U.S. political landscape was thrown into chaos yesterday. But Wall Street has since rebounded from the initial shock of Donald Trump Jr.’s email exchanges regarding Russian support for his father’s presidential campaign. The rebound even seems to be overshadowing concern about Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen’s appearance before Congress later this morning.

Oil appears to be greasing the wheels on the Street, after futures jumped more than 2% to $45.76 per barrel in the wake of a pullback in U.S. supplies.

Heading into the open, futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average have added 0.51%, S&P 500 futures are up 0.47% and Nasdaq-100 futures have risen 0.76%.

On the options front, volume remained constrained on Tuesday, arriving below average with about 12.7 million calls and 10.8 million puts changing hands. On the CBOE, the single-session equity put/call volume ratio rose to 0.69 and the 10-day moving average held at 0.64.

Taking a closer look at Tuesday’s options activity, Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP ) put options gained popularity after Morgan Stanley, the company’s lead IPO underwriter, downgraded the shares. Meanwhile, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA ) rose sharply on comparisons between its Singles Day shopping event and Amazon.com, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AMZN ) Prime Day. Finally, Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU ) was reiterated with a “buy” rating at Citigroup.

Snap Inc (SNAP)

Things are going poorly well for Snapchat’s parent company. How poorly? Even the company’s lead IPO underwriter has come out to downgrade SNAP stock. Morgan Stanley yesterday cut SNAP from “outperform” to “equal weight” and lowered its price target to $16 from $28.

In a statement to clients, Morgan Stanley noted:

“We have been wrong about Snap’s ability to innovate and improve its ad product this year and user monetization as it works to move beyond ‘experimental’ ad budgets into larger branded and direct response ad allocations.”

SNAP options trader took the not so subtle hint and bailed. Volume topped 365,000 contracts for Snap on Tuesday, setting a near-term high for the shares. What’s more, put volume accounted for 55% of all of yesterday’s activity.

In fact, puts have been on the rise for some time, with SNAP’s July put/call open interest ratio soaring to a high of 1.18, as puts easily outnumber calls among near-term options. Given yesterday’s activity in the options pits, and the souring mood in the brokerage community, SNAP could have further yet to fall.

