Weibo Corp (ADR) (WB) Stock Gains Have Shorts On The Run Ahead of Earnings

Weibo Corp (ADR) (NASDAQ: WB ) is a social media juggernaut in China. In the last 12 months, WB stock has more than doubled, with 34% of that gain in the past three months alone.

And while it gets pegged as a mashup of social media platforms like Twitter Inc (NASDAQ: TWTR ) and Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP ), Weibo really more like a young Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ) that has cut a deal with Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL , NASDAQ: GOOG ) and Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ).

You see, WB operates as a spinoff of Chinese online media company SINA Corp (NASDAQ: SINA ). Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA ) holds a 32% ownership stake in Weibo.

This type of arrangement isn’t unusual in the Chinese marketplace where firms with different strengths look to leverage what they do with other companies that can complement their focus.

Given the concentration of the market, it has been a very successful approach so far.

Government Intervention

However, in late June the Chinese government stepped in and shut down some of Weibo’s political chatrooms and video feeds.

WB stock fell, short positions grew. Investors immediately worried that the government was going to clamp down on Weibo’s platform, thus threatening its incredible growth.

But in the past month, WB stock is up 7%. Compare this to TWTR that just announced growth has stalled and even fallen in some spots, dragging its share down more than 7%.

Also remember that those investors now on the short side are helping drive the shares higher as they ditch their positions as Weibo stock rallies. It’s what they call a short squeeze. Investors on the short side see the stock rise and decide that they’re losing too much and get out, which helps push the stock higher, which forces more shorts out. Rise and repeat.

