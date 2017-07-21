Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA ) may not be a part of the “FANG” stocks, but there’s a strong case to be made that Chinese e-commerce conglomerate should be.

Source: Shutterstock

BABA stock, which has skyrocketed 71% year to date, has punished those who continue to bet against it. Yet even with these strong gains, there are strong catalyst in play that can send BABA shares — currently trading around $150 — even higher.

Wall Street, for instance, has yet to take Alicloud seriously (it accounts for only about 5% of Alibaba’s total revenue), but Alicloud is poised to be a major profit producer. Especially as Alibaba expands the service beyond China.

Combined with the company’s monster growth projections for the fiscal year and next year, BABA stock deserves multiple of expansion of at least five points above 2018 estimates of $5.93 per share, which puts BABA stock at a fair value of $160, calling for 15% upside from current levels.

On Thursday, citing the fact that more small businesses are joining its online community, Alibaba executive chairman Jack Ma issued bullish full-year forecasts, saying he expects revenue to grow by 45% to 48% percent.

“Our revenue this year, we will still have 45% to 48% growth, the money comes from solving problems for others,” Ma said, according to Reuters. This target, which is well above analysts’ revenue growth forecast of 35% for the year, calls for revenue of up to $34.3 billion, compared to revenue of $22.99 billion for the year that ended March.

The company is benefiting from revenue diversification beyond its core market, which gives it an advantage over the FANG names, according to JPMorgan Asset Management chief Asia market strategist Tai Hui.

In a recent Barron’s article, Hui noted that Chinese tech firms within the “BAT” group — referring to Baidu Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ: BIDU ), Alibaba and Tencent Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS: TCEHY ) — are at a distinct advantage over their U.S.-based peers.

“If you look at the BAT, you have them not only doing social media and advertising, but they’ve stretched into the sphere of finance, asset management and logistics,” said Hui. “The Chinese technology ecosystem is much more capable of monetizing its platforms compared to some of the U.S. counterparts.”

