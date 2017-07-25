Why Apple Inc. (AAPL) Stock Wouldn’t Get the Best of a Tax Holiday

Two business headlines caught my fancy recently, and while only one had anything to do with Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ), they have made me consider the quandary the iPhone maker faces regarding its foreign cash holdings. It’s an issue that has been pushed to the backburner between iPhone 8 rumors and the company’s upcoming earnings report, but it still has important implications for AAPL stock.

Apple Cash Hoard

Moody’s recently studied the cash hoards of nonfinancial U.S. companies and found these companies held $1.84 trillion (as of Dec. 31, 2016) in cash, with about 70% outside the U.S. — 11% higher than a year earlier.

The No. 1 hoarder of cash? None other than Apple at $246.1 billion, approximately 93% of which was held overseas.

The consensus is that companies like Apple, who are unable to repatriate their foreign cash lest they pay a significant amount of tax, are eager for President Trump’s proposed tax reforms to take effect.

Trump’s Tax Reform

Currently, Apple (and every other U.S. company) is subject to a 35% tax on each dollar of cash it brings home from overseas banks. Trump is proposing a one-time tax holiday where companies would pay just 10% on repatriated cash; those companies would then lose the ability to defer taxes on corporate income earned overseas.

In 2015, CEO Tim Cook appeared on 60 Minutes in an interview with Charlie Rose. He said he had no intentions of bringing back the cash until the tax rules change.

“This is a tax code, Charlie, that was made for the industrial age, not the digital age,” Cook told Rose at the time. “It’s backwards, it’s awful for America, it should have been fixed years ago, it’s past time to get it done.”

I like Tim Cook, and I think he’s a pretty good CEO, but those are the words of a self-interested CEO, not a concerned citizen. According to Moody’s, the top five companies on its cash hoarders’ list hold 88% of their money overseas.

All five of these CEOs stand to benefit in a big way from the repatriation of cash. Cook is at the top of the list.

Apple Stock Repurchases

The second article that got me thinking about AAPL stock is something that came across the wire about a hedge fund manager who owns Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) shares. He’s calling on it to execute a Dutch tender to buy back $200 million of its stock (approximately 30% of its shares) while reducing its annual dividend by 78% to 18 cents annually, a 1.9% yield.

Share repurchases have become the cocaine of corporate America where they are the answer to everything that ails you.

Poppycock!

