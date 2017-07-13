Why Buffett Loves Apple Inc. (AAPL) Stock (And You Should Too)

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) stock is up almost 30% this year, closing yesterday at $145.74 per share. AAPL stock now changes hands at slightly more than 17 times earnings.

Admittedly, this may not seem like much in this market, with the S&P 500 Index trading at nearly 24 times earnings, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average at almost 21. But as I mentioned in my article a few weeks ago, Apple stock doesn’t look too cheap relative to where it’s been over the last few years.

Is this a reason to sell Apple stock? Maybe, if you’re an investor with a shorter time horizon who might need cash soon.

But if you’re in AAPL stock for the long haul, then I would say no, probably not. Apple strikes me as an excellent stock to buy and hold. Timing the market is difficult, and over a longer time horizon, you’re better off staying invested.

In case you didn’t already know, Warren Buffett bought shares in Apple last year, and increased his stake earlier this year. As of March 31, Buffett’s firm, Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.A, NYSE:BRK.B) held 133.65 million Apple shares, about 2.6% of the total outstanding.

As you may already know, Buffett is one of the greatest investors of all time, having beaten the market for decades. According to his most recent shareholder letter, from 1965 to 2016, S&P 500 gained 12,717% (with dividends reinvested), certainly nothing to laugh at. Berkshire Hathaway stock returned 1,972,595%.

Apple stock could see a correction in the near-term, but I still see it as a long-term buy. The Oracle of Omaha isn’t infallible, but people generally don’t make good money by betting against him.

Apple Stock and Buffett’s Investment Strategy

So how does Warren Buffett choose stocks, and why did he pick Apple?

Benjamin Graham, who helped pioneer value investing in the early 20th century, played a major role in influencing Buffett, who once described himself as “85% Graham.” From him, Buffett learned to buy stocks that traded at discounts to their intrinsic value and hold them for the long-term.

But Buffett also was influenced by Philip Fisher, who believed in only investing in companies with great business prospects. And, as Mary Buffett details in Buffettology, her former father-in-law also liked the ideas of Lawrence N. Bloomberg, who advised buying shares of companies with “consumer goodwill,” such as leading brand names.

