Why You Should Keep an Eye on the Cybersecurity Segment

Mobile devices, the chunky things that allowed us to take a call without getting up, were such a big deal just a few years ago. But as the days go by, they seem to be getting more and more capable, all the while becoming slimmer and cooler as well! No wonder then that today, they are being snapped up by kids, oldies and pretty much everyone in between.

Considering their broad adoption and usefulness, one would have thought that there’d be a ton of companies out there, taking care of cybersecurity as we browse the net, shop, play, socialize, read, watch video, listen to music, or work (or any of the other stuff I forgot to mention!). But that isn’t the way we function it seems because most individuals are comfortable enough even without security and have limited knowledge of the consequences. So cybersecurity hasn’t really gained momentum, even in places like the U.S., where 70%+ of the population has a device.

Why Things Are Changing Today

The first and biggest reason is the increasing usefulness of smart devices. Because these devices are always connected, they are more accessible to viruses, unsafe sites, etc. Moreover, people increasingly use them for shopping, entertainment, to consume media, or make payments, and tend to save passwords on the device itself. This also increases the danger of identity theft for those with poor or non-existing cybersecurity measures. The fact that they are movable items that can easily be stolen or misplaced makes them all the more susceptible.

So as the number of devices continues to increase, with smartphones, tablets, phablets, chromebooks, surfaces, smart watches, AR/VR devices, connected dashboards, smart home products and other IoT devices, more information gets online with greater scope for infection or attacks. IDC expects smartphone shipments to grow 4.2% in 2017 and 4.4% in 2018 with a 3.8% CAGR over the 2016-2021 time period.

Shipments are forecast to reach 1.53 billion units in 2017 and grow to 1.77 billion in 2021. Gartner expects global mobile phone shipments to grow less than a point this year and 1.6% in 2018 with the ongoing migration from feature phones to basic smartphones, especially from Chinese players, continuing.

As the personal stuff on them continues to increase, consumers begin moving some of it to the cloud services offered by Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL , NASDAQ: GOOG ) or Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT ) or Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) cloud, meaning that increasingly, personal information is moving on the network, from where it might be tampered with. According to the Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO ) Visual Networking Index, global mobile data traffic grew 63% in 2016, of which video traffic accounted for 60%. The Middle East grew 96%, Asia/Pacific 71%, Latin America 66%, Central and Eastern Europe 64%, Western Europe 52% and North America 44%.

It forecasts global mobile data traffic increase of 7x between 2016 and 2021, representing a 47% CAGR with nearly three-quarters of all devices on the network being smart by the end of the period. The Middle East will grow strongest at a 65% CAGR, followed by Asia/Pac at 49% and Latin America at 45%. China traffic will outpace the U.S. this year.

