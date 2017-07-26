Why You Should Not Buy a New Smartphone Right Now

Although many consumers may be tempted to purchase a new smartphone right now, with the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) iPhone 8, Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL , NASDAQ: GOOG ) Google Pixel 2 and Samsung Electronic (OTCMKTS: SSNLF ) Galaxy Note 8 releases to come before the year is out, the smart decision would be to wait a little while.

Tenth anniversary iPhone

The release schedule for smartphones in the remainder of 2017 is particularly exciting, with the tenth anniversary iPhone a set to be a particular highlight. Apple is expected to produce a revolutionary device in order to acknowledge this landmark.

And the Pixel 2 should also be a capable performer this year, while Samsung is intending to reinvigorate the Galaxy Note range with the release of the Galaxy Note 8, following the fiasco associated with the exploding Galaxy Note 7 last year.

Each of the iPhone 8, Google Pixel 2 and Galaxy Note 8 will attract consumers for different reasons. In the case of the iPhone 8, the Apple handset will once more be a premium highlight of the technology year, with Apple set to pull out all of the stops in 2017.

iPhone 8 render

While the iPhone 8 is set to include a raft of new features, more information has also recently come to light regarding its design. Forbes has reported on what is effectively a finalized hardware design for the smartphone, with a render having been produced based on inside sources.

As has been widely expected in the media, Forbes asserts that the iPhone 8 will benefit from a 5.8-inch wraparound display; significantly larger than any previous iPhone release. The bezels included in the device are also radically reduced from the iPhone 7, measuring approximately 4mm on all sides.

Consumers itching to get their hands on an Apple iDevice would therefore be well advised to wait for the iPhone 8, as no other Apple handset features such a screen at present. And the new smartphone will also include several new features.

An improved dual-camera has been linked with the iPhone 8, while this iteration of the iconic Apple flagship is also expected to see the introduction of wireless charging. Apple has been linked with a unique system that will enable users to recharge devices wirelessly at 15 feet; a hitherto unimaginable proposition.

Apple will also deliver augmented reality with the iPhone 8, while the screen resolution of the device will be quad HD; the first time that Apple has exceeded full HD in this department.

However, one question that will plague Apple consumers with the iPhone 8 is the price of the device, with a RRP in the region of $1,100 expected. Nonetheless, many Apple fans will overlook this hefty price tag and shell out for an iPhone 8 anyway.

Note 8 to impress

Those considering iPhone 8, Google Pixel 2 and Galaxy Note 8 purchases may also opt for the latter of the three devices. The Galaxy Note range has been both well received by consumers and critically acclaimed for some time, and this could be set to continue with the Galaxy Note 8.

Samsung has been beavering away diligently behind the scenes in order to ensure that the next-generation device is considerably more durable than the disastrous Galaxy Note 7. But this phablet should also be an impressive performance, armed with some of the most advanced specifications in the industry.

It is suggested that the Galaxy Note 8 could embrace 4K resolution, which would be a first for the series. This has been a technology linked with the Korean corporation for some time, and it could finally come to fruition with the Galaxy Note 8.

An advanced S Pen stylus has also been linked with the Note 8, with both vibration functionality and a unique speaker system mooted for the peripheral. A dual-camera has also been linked with the Note 8, with the intention of delivering virtual reality functionality to support Samsung’s Gear VR headset.

Next Page