x.com: Elon Musk Must Be Giggling …

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA ) CEO Elon Musk must be enjoying quite the laugh over the launch of his new x.com website.

Elon Musk’s new website doesn’t exactly reveal what the Tesla Inc CEO is thinking. In fact, it doesn’t really have much to it at all. When loading up the x.com website, viewers will see that it simply contains the letter “x.”

Elon Musk shared the x.com website via Twitter Inc (NYSETWTR) with the following message.

“Excited to announce the launch of http://x.com ! It’s a little verbose right now, but that will be fixed tomorrow.”

The Tweet from Elon Musk got quite a bit of attention and several comments concerning the website. Musk even responded to a couple of these, but didn’t really reveal anything else about the website.

Looking at the code of the x.com website, it becomes clear that there aren’t any hidden messages to be found. The website is basically a couple of html tags, head tags and body tags. The x sits between the two body tags, but that really is are there is.

It is likely that we’ll see more information about the x.com website today. Musk shared the Tweet announcing it at about 10:00 p.m. Pacific Time on Thursday. However, its unknown if he’ll announce the information during the day today, or wait until later tonight, like he did with the initial announcement.

You can check out the x.com website for yourself at this link, but there isn’t much to see, yet.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.