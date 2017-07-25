Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Xbox One X Pre-Orders Go Live Soon

Xbox One X, the world’s most powerful console, was announced more than a month ago at the E3 show. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT ) revealed the console’s price and release date at the E3 press briefing. However, the company didn’t mention when it would start taking Xbox One X pre-orders, leaving many Xbox fans disappointed. Now, Xbox chief Phil Spencer has assured fans that the Xbox One X pre-orders will start soon.

Xbox One X Pre-orders: The wait will be over soon

In a Twitter interaction with fans, Phil Spencer revealed that the console had received the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) approval. It “won’t be too much longer” until the pre-orders go live. He added that the official announcement for pre-orders would be made soon.

Our plan is set for this. All approvals are done so now just landing the announce with all the info, won’t be too much longer. — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) July 24, 2017

Though Spencer wasn’t specific, we should expect to be able to pre-order the console in the coming weeks. Some expect Microsoft to announce the Xbox One X pre-orders at the Gamescom, which is set to take place next month. He added that the company would also sell some consoles bundled with 4K TVs. It’s unclear whether Microsoft will partner with a TV manufacturer.

Retailers allowing users to save it to their wishlists

Recently, Microsoft’s Senior Director of Product Management, Albert Penello, told Gamertag Radio that Microsoft still had “some fun stuff to talk about” and that the pre-orders would begin “closer to the launch.” The company is expected to discuss the fun stuff during the pre-order announcement. Penello’s statement indicates that, whatever the fun stuff is, it could be important enough to influence the pre-orders.

Microsoft might not be accepting Xbox One X pre-orders, but multiple retailers have put up One X listing pages on their websites. Some of them allow interested users to add the console to their wishlist, while the others give you the option to sign up for an email notification when the product becomes available. Here are the links to listing pages on Walmart, GameStop, Amazon, Best Buy, and Target.

Crackdown 3 to be demoed at Gamescom

Phil Spencer also told fans that the Crackdown 3 will be presented with a “good demo” at the Gamescom next month. The action adventure title recently received a new trailer and gameplay videos. Spencer said he had already seen the SDCC stream. Crackdown 3 is one of the most important launch titles for Xbox One X.

Crackdown will be at Gamescom and we’ll show more there. Yes, I saw the SDCC stream. We’ll make sure we have a good demo. — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) July 24, 2017

It’s a powerful beast

The One X has garnered consumers’ attention since it was announced at the E3 last year as Project Scorpio. Microsoft claims the Xbox One X delivers the world’s best gaming performance for a console. It offers immersive 4K and HDR gaming capabilities at 60 frames per second. The console packs six teraflop GPU, a 12GB RAM, 326GB memory bandwidth, a custom eight-core AMD processor with 2.3GHz clock speed, and 1TB of internal storage.

Despite featuring powerful hardware specifications, Microsoft claims the Xbox One X is its smallest console. It is smaller than the Xbox One S, which was about 40% smaller than the original Xbox One. On paper, the One X appears to be a console killer. It is better and more powerful than Sony Corp’s (NYSE: SNE ) PS4 Pro, which would be nearly a year old by the time the Xbox One X arrives.

You need to have a 4K display to enjoy the Xbox One X’s 4K gaming capabilities. If you don’t have a 4K monitor, you’ll still see a significant improvements in gaming because Microsoft uses super-sampling to enhance visuals on relatively lower resolution displays. It means you don’t necessarily have to spend a huge amount of money on a 4K display.

Xbox One X price and release date

Such a powerful console is not going to be cheap. It’s not designed for the masses or casual gamers. The Xbox One X is for hardcore gamers who play the most hours and buy the most titles. The console is going to cost $499 in the US and £449 in the UK. That may sound expensive, particularly considering the PS4 Pro costs only $399. Sony is expected to further reduce the price of its console to $299 or $249 once the Xbox One X hits the stores.

However, Microsoft cannot afford to sell its console at a lower price because even at $499 price it will be incurring a small loss on the sale of each unit. The console will go on sale on November 7th worldwide, in time for the holiday shopping season.

Is Xbox One X going to be a commercial failure?

Since the Xbox One X is targeting a small section of gamers, many believe that the console won’t be a major success. Industry analyst Michael Pachter believes the One X will be dead on arrival. Unlike Sony, Microsoft doesn’t have a vast library of exclusive titles. The One X price is another thing that would deter buyers. Things may get worse for Microsoft’s console if Sony cuts the price of its PS4 Pro to make it more affordable. Many other analysts predict that even Nintendo Switch will outsell Xbox One this year.