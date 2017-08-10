While technology does not contain many of the highest-yielding dividend stocks, some of the fastest-growing dividend stocks (both in dividend growth and actual growth) can be found in this dynamic sector.

In fact, many large technology companies are in the sweet spot for dividend growth. That’s because their maturing, cash-rich business models allow for management to spend a little less on research and development, and more on returning capital to shareholders — in the form of rising dividends, of course.

Each of the tech stocks on this list have high Dividend Safety Scores, solid track records of paying higher dividends and healthy outlooks for future dividend growth. In fact, almost all of these businesses have grown their payouts by at least 10% annually in recent years, and one is set to join the elite ranks of the Dividend Aristocrats next year.

In order of yield, here are the 10 best dividend stocks in tech right now.

