10 Century-Old Stocks: Are They Still Buys?

It takes a lot for a company to last more than a hundred years. Great products or services. Strong management. And a business model that can manage through difficult events, like war or a depression.

There’s a reason why “blue chip” companies tend to be older companies. They’ve stood the test of time and proven their ability to manage any environment. And that makes many of those century-old (or older!) companies good choices for long-term investors.

There’s one catch, though. Sometimes, older companies lose their way. They can struggle in times of technological change. Bureaucracy creates a stagnant culture. Changing a large, old company often is likened to “turning around a battleship” — it’s slow and difficult. Many century-old stocks don’t have the same luster they once did, because they’ve fallen behind — or fallen off.

As such, here’s a list of 10 century-old stocks — and whether they’re long-term blue-chip holdings or companies that are falling behind the times.

