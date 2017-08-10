10 Investments You Should Hold in an IRA

Whether you want him to be or not, Uncle Sam is one of your most important partners in your retirement planning. The taxes you pay have a major impact on your effective returns … and in some cases might make the difference between retiring comfortably or just barely getting by. That’s why it pays to know what investments should go in different retirement vehicles, such as a 401k, IRA or Roth IRA.

Not all investment gains are taxed equally. Some are taxed at preferential rates — or allowed to defer taxes indefinitely — while others will cost you so much of your current income, you might mistake them for a vindictive ex-wife.

So, as important as asset allocation, it’s all for naught if you don’t take tax allocation into account.

If you’re like most Americans, your retirement savings are a mixture of tax-deferred IRA and 401k money, and good, old-fashioned taxable bank and brokerage accounts. Today, we’re going talk about how best to arrange your investments within those types of accounts in order to lower your tax bill.

Obviously, non-interest-bearing cash generates no taxable income and should therefore be held in a taxable account. The same holds true for low-turnover, buy-and-hold stock index funds. There’s no reason to burn valuable tax-free dollars on something that’s not going to generate taxable gains.

Your IRA dollars should be reserved for the highly taxed stuff. So with no further ado, here are 10 investments you should always try to hold in an IRA if possible.

Next Page