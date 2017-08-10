10 Small-Cap Stocks That Look Like Hidden Gems

While large- and mega-cap stocks are often the most headline-friendly, it’s small- and mid-cap stocks that offer real value to individual investors. That’s precisely because many of those small-cap stocks aren’t put at risk by widely read headlines. This creates opportunities for savvy investors who know where to look.

Source: Shutterstock

These quality companies, often with profitable and sustainable niches, might not be well-known to most investors, but they’re are treasured by their shareholders. As such, the securities presented in this article are small-cap stocks that look like “hidden gems.”

All 10 should be at the top of the list for an investor looking for value in the small- and mid-cap universes. These are excellent companies, most with long track records of creating value for shareholders.

And all ten should continue to create that value for years to come.

