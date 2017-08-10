10 Stocks That Every 20-Year-Old Should Buy

Investing in your 20s is not only smart, it’s exciting. The best part about creating a long-term portfolio — whether while going back to school or taking time off — is having the time to invest in undervalued companies. When looking at stocks to buy, it’s all about opportunity cost, which is spent in spades throughout your late-teens and as an aimless 20-something.

Long-term investors have the benefit of time, allowing them to ride out turbulence others can’t. Your 20s is a time of future gazing, and as an investor you should choose adaptable companies capitalizing on current trends. Just remember, no matter how solid the investment, it will go through periods of ups and downs.

Centering your portfolio around risky stocks, however, isn’t a brick-by-brick blueprint toward retirement wealth — you should also consider faithful, dividend-paying stocks. Just like knowledge, wealth grows slowly and steadily.

While there are some stocks analysts claim you can hold “forever,” it’s important to keep up with what’s in your portfolio and make changes according to how the company is developing.

If you’re a 20-something, in college or just looking to capitalize on long-term growth and dividends, then the following 10 stocks to buy are worth a look.

