10 Worrisome Stocks That Will Fall Hardest in the Next Correction

All seems well in the U.S. stock markets at the moment. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 Index both sit at all-time highs. Large-cap tech stocks have soared. Cyclicals are gaining. With macro indicators like consumer confidence and the unemployment rate both strong, there are few reasons to expect an imminent market correction.

At the same time, however, some observers feel that U.S. stocks have become overheated. Record-low volatility has led to fears that the market has become too complacent. Earnings multiples in some sectors have reached historical highs, and even unprofitable software stocks are being valued at eight to nine times revenue, if not more.

A market correction may not be on the way in the near term — but it wouldn’t be a complete shock, either. There are reasons to think that U.S. stocks are due for some sort of a pullback, given a basically uninterrupted bull run since last February.

If that market correction indeed is coming before year-end, here are 10 stocks that likely will show the first signs of broad market weakness — and are likely to be among the biggest losers when that weakness arises.

