The $200 Club: Will Facebook Inc (FB) Beat Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) There First?

I run a portfolio at Zacks called TAZR Trader, which stands for Technical Analysis plus the Zacks Rank.

Every week I screen for stocks that get the top grades from the Zacks Rank for their earnings momentum and then I analyze the chart and institutional sponsorship for the stock.

Four names that passed the test early this year I’ve actually held onto for a while. And I plan to keep holding on to core positions while trading their swings… all the way to $200 during this bull market.

There’s a video attached to this article with all their charts and the prime buying zones you want to be watching.

But if you just want to read about them first, along with my rationale for their unstoppable profit and price trends, here are the 4 stocks that make it into my $200 Club…

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN ) The maker of the Invisalign clear “teeth straighteners” continues to take the world, thousands of smiles at a time. American dental professionals love the product and as more consumers become aware of the option, Align’s market share dominates.

Plus, the international growth should see 25%+ for years to come. Just think of the market potential for clear aligners in China and India!

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA ): The Amazon of China just keeps surprising Wall Street with its growth in over a dozen business units, from ecommerce and the cloud to media and finance.

Jack Ma came to the US in June and invited small businesses to discover Alibaba as the gateway to selling their products and services to the largest middle class on the planet. Years of dominate growth lie ahead that will justify the valuation.

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX ) This premier “arms dealer” for chip makers is on a big roll because the demand for its wafer fabrication equipment (WFE) is almost beyond traditional cycles right now. By that I mean that the cloud, mobile, autonomous cars, and machine learning/automation are creating a secular wave of demand that will run well into 2019.

