3 Bank Stocks Getting a Big Boost From July’s Jobs Bonanza

U.S. equities are holding with modest gains on Friday after a surprisingly strong July jobs report. The unemployment rate fell to 4.3% as the labor market tightens further. Payrolls expanded by 209,000, above the 178,000 analysts were looking for.

Source: Shutterstock

While stocks are largely shrugging off the news, currencies and bonds aren’t: The data resulted in a big reversal in the U.S. dollar (which has been suffering persistent weakness lately) and a decline in long-term Treasury bonds (pushing down yields).

Bank stocks are perking up in response, threatening an upside breakout from a multi-month consolidation range on hopes the rise in interest rates — driven by higher inflation and economic growth expectations — will translate into an expansion of net interest margins and thus Wall Street profits.

Here are three bank stocks on the move.

