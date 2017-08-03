The 3 Best First Trust ETFs to Buy Now

To some exchange-traded funds (ETF) investors, First Trust is not a household name on par with an iShares or a Vanguard. That does not mean the Illinois-based ETF sponsor does not offer some fine ETFs. Nor does it mean that it is small.

Home to nearly $50 billion in ETF assets under management as of Aug. 17, First Trust is the sixth-largest U.S. ETF issuer and one of the fastest-growing.

It features a massive stable of ETFs, spanning asset classes such as fixed income, dividend stocks, master-limited partnerships (MLPs), ex-U.S. developed markets equities, emerging markets stocks and U.S. sector and industry funds. The issuer is also one of the largest purveyors of smart beta funds and many of the best First Trust ETFs are smart beta products.

Additionally, some of the best First Trust ETFs allow investors to get tactical and focus on narrow though potentially lucrative, fast-growing market segments. Consider some of the following First Trust ETFs.

