The 3 Best Small-Cap ETFs to Buy Now

ETFs that focus on small-cap stocks are a great way to get extra returns

  |  By Aaron Levitt, InvestorPlace Contributor
When it comes to investing, small — as in small-cap stocks — beats large. When it comes to returns, these minuscule engines of growth have been kicking the pants off of their larger twins for decades.

Just checkout the work from Eugene Fama and Kenneth French. The duo found that from 1926 to 2012, small-cap stocks managed to outperform large-caps by a cumulative extra return of 253%. That’s an extra 253%.

While large-caps are currently having their day in the sun, small-cap stocks and their growth potential are still worth owning. And many analysts anticipate that the shift back to small-cap dominance will happen sooner than later.

For investors, that means owning small-caps are a must. And the best way to do it, is through small-cap exchange-traded funds. Thanks to their smaller stature, it can be difficult to do proper due diligence on small-cap stocks. With small-cap ETFs, investors get a diverse basket of them with easy, one-ticker access.

But which small-cap ETFs should you buy? The following are three of the best ETFs to buy to take advantage of small-cap stocks.

