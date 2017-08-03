The 3 Best Small-Cap ETFs to Buy Now

When it comes to investing, small — as in small-cap stocks — beats large. When it comes to returns, these minuscule engines of growth have been kicking the pants off of their larger twins for decades.

Source: Shutterstock

Just checkout the work from Eugene Fama and Kenneth French. The duo found that from 1926 to 2012, small-cap stocks managed to outperform large-caps by a cumulative extra return of 253%. That’s an extra 253%.

While large-caps are currently having their day in the sun, small-cap stocks and their growth potential are still worth owning. And many analysts anticipate that the shift back to small-cap dominance will happen sooner than later.

For investors, that means owning small-caps are a must. And the best way to do it, is through small-cap exchange-traded funds. Thanks to their smaller stature, it can be difficult to do proper due diligence on small-cap stocks. With small-cap ETFs, investors get a diverse basket of them with easy, one-ticker access.

But which small-cap ETFs should you buy? The following are three of the best ETFs to buy to take advantage of small-cap stocks.

