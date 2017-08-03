The 3 Best “Strong Buy” Chinese Stocks Right Now

China stocks are booming right now, defying previous predictions of a slowdown. In fact, China’s stocks jumped to their highest level in almost 20 months on Friday, boosted by blockbuster earnings reports from major Chinese companies. The Shanghai Composite Index is now at 3,362 and according to Morgan Stanley, it can reach 4,400 by the end of this year. That’s a massive 42% growth from the start of 2017.

Source: Shutterstock

Tech-savvy Chinese consumers are now returning to spending rather than saving, say commentators. Multi-purpose internet giants can easily tap into this trend, while increasingly monetizing their reach through advertising. This means there is potential for big money-making. And by investing in U.S.-listed shares of Chinese companies, investors can easily profit from this developing momentum.

So which Chinese stocks are likely to benefit from these trends and make the most compelling opportunities?

I used TipRanks to pinpoint top stocks that are big in China and have the full support of the Street. By scanning all the latest analyst ratings on over 5,000 stocks, TipRanks generates a consensus analyst rating for each stock. The three stocks I select below all have a very bullish ‘Strong Buy’ analyst consensus rating, based on the last three months of analyst activity. I also show the average analyst price target, which gives you an idea about the kind of return each stock is expected to generate over the next year.

Now let’s take a closer look at the three top stock picks:

