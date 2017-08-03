The 3 Best U.S. Stocks to Buy for Big Global Profits

In a world where most of the future GDP growth will be driven by emerging economics, it makes sense to look for companies who do a lot of business outside the U.S. Shareholders benefit from secular domestic trends and immense international growth opportunities.

For those who want international exposure but via companies listed on U.S. exchanges, you need not look far. While they do not abound given overall market gains, attractively priced, high quality multinational businesses do exist.

With that in mind, here are three U.S. stocks across food and beverage, digital payments and travel with international growth opportunities.

Next Page