3 Cheap Emerging Markets ETFs to Buy Now

Making a broad investment in emerging markets such as China and India doesn't have to be a high-priced affair

  |  By Todd Shriber, InvestorPlace Contributor
Emerging markets stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in 2016 showed signs of life for the first time in several years. Those gains have only accelerated in 2017, showing investors there is conviction in the EM trade.

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index — one of the most widely followed gauges of developing-world stocks — is up nearly 30% year-to-date. For context, you could add up 2017’s gains for the S&P 500 and the MSCI EAFE Index of developed-market companies, and they still wouldn’t add up to the returns produced by the EM benchmark.

Investors are showing plenty of enthusiasm for emerging markets ETFs this year, but there’s a misconception that access to the far corners of the earth has to be expensive. In fact, there are several low-cost funds that allow people to track EM stocks for a mere song.

Today, we’ll look at three low-cost emerging markets ETFs to buy now.

