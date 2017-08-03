3 Chinese Stocks That Are Rushing Higher

U.S. equities are rebounding on Tuesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average finding support at its 50-day moving average. Newsflow remains light as the staff shakeup at the White House moves into the rear-view mirror and investors look ahead to the start of the Jackson Hole central bank symposium later this week.
But above and beyond the action in American stocks has been the surge in Chinese stocks over the last few days with the iShares China (NYSEARCA:FXI) pushing back to its early August highs — testing levels last seen in 2015. Hedge fund types are pilling in, according to Goldman Sachs, with a basket of U.S. big-tech and Chinese stocks outperforming the S&P 500 Index by some 7% for the year-to-date.
With an upside breakout looking likely, here are three Chinese stocks to watch: