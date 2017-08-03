3 Cybersecurity Stocks to Buy as the World Is Hacked

Cybersecurity remains a hot topic around the world, and Wall Street is no exception. As companies up their online protection, related cybersecurity stocks stand to be some of the market’s biggest winners.

I tested a few of these potential investment ideas against my strict NexGen criteria and came up with three cybersecurity names that stand out as future leaders in this key mega-trend.

Of the cybersecurity stocks I examined, Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ: VRNS ), Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ: PFPT ) and Qualys Inc (NASDAQ: QLYS ) are three stocks in the space that are showing significant promise.

Let’s take a closer look at each:

