3 Dead-Cat Bounces That Are Ripe for Short Selling

If last week was a dead-cat bounce, then there are quite a few compelling short-selling opportunities

  |  By Tyler Craig, Tales of a Technician
Last week’s market rebound may be bringing all the bulls to the yard, but I suspect their optimism is premature. The principal problem with buying equities with abandon is the heap of resistance looming overhead. The weakness in August turned the short-term trend of the S&P 500, the Nasdaq and the Russell 2000 lower.

Which has me thinking that last week was a dead-cat bounce! One that sets up more than a few enticing short-selling opportunities.

As charting enthusiasts will attest, the best time to short — and by “best,” I mean when the risk is low relative to the potential reward — is when a stock locked in a downtrend has rallied back multiple days to test overhead resistance. These pops are often “sucker” rallies destined for failure.

My weekend scanning found three such dead-cat bounces that are primed for short sellers. Let’s take a look.

