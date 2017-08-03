Apple (AAPL) jumps to fresh highs on Q3 earnings beat >>> READ MORE
3 Diverse Dividend Stocks With 6%-Plus Payouts

These are 3 must-buy high-yield dividend picks for your portfolio

  |  By Luce Emerson, InvestorPlace Contributor
The hunt for yield continues in a persistently low-interest-rate environment.

Source: Shutterstock

High-yield dividend stocks sometimes exists because of a deterioration in the fundamentals of a company that puts downward pressure on the stock price, but sometimes such instances of overly negative pressure offer up an opportunity where the underlying business can be purchased at a lower price.

More importantly for those seeking income, in addition to a lower price and thus higher margin of safety, these opportunities are accompanied by a hefty yield. And they can be found across industries.

Below are dividend stocks from retail, healthcare and oil & gas.

