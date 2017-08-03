3 Earnings Reports That Will Set the Tone Through October

Six weeks into the second-quarter earnings season, Wall Street is now making a subtle transition from reviewing reports that confirm or contradict expectations about the past to evaluating the first concrete hints of what the current quarter will bring.

The numbers the following three companies deliver next week will set the fundamental tone through mid-October. As we head into September, the last echoes of the second-quarter cycle will get drowned out by the early reports on the current quarter. Barely 100 companies will file their 10-Q between now and September 26, when Nike Inc. (NYSE: NKE ) fires up the next cycle.

As a result, once AMBA is on the board, the market will have practically all the fundamental cues it’s going to get for the next four weeks at least.

And with investors fixated on the most recent numbers as the most relevant to where Corporate America is now, these late results may be all it takes to swing the balance between bears and bulls.

