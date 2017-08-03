3 Earnings Reports to Watch Next Week

A lot of hope was riding on Nvidia Corporation’s (NASDAQ: NVDA ) quarterly report last night, and reaction to those numbers shows why this earnings season is winding down with more of a whimper than a bang.

Source: Shutterstock

Before President Donald Trump promised “fire and fury”, companies reporting earnings where moving along bullishly along with the general markets. With 91% of companies in the S&P 500 having laid bare their financial results, nearly three-fourths surprised to the upside on profits, while 69% showed better-than-expected sales.

Now that nuclear winter is on the table, reality is hitting investors. Valuations are stretched so thin it takes beyond perfection to attract anyone but profit-takers.

With a few key names left on the calendar, however, there’s still a chance to turn this trend around.

Next Page