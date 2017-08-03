3 Energy Stocks Getting a Lift From Hurricane Harvey

U.S. equities are rallying back from steep initial losses on Tuesday as the initial shock of an overnight ballistic missile launch from North Korea fades. This has given way to a renewed focus on the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey in the Houston area. In Wall Street’s case, the attention has shifted back toward energy stocks.
Initial estimates suggest the impact from the storm on the overall U.S. economy should be limited. But a bigger impact is being felt in the energy sector, with refinery shutdowns worsening the crude oil oversupply situation. Goldman Sachs estimates that more than 16.5% of U.S. refining capacity has been shut down.
That’s a positive for refiners, though, as the “crack” spread between crude oil and gasoline prices widens.
As a result, a number of energy stocks are on the move higher. Here are three to monitor closely: