3 Forgotten Stocks To Keep On Your Radar

Stock market investors are a very fickle bunch. Once-wildly popular stocks can quickly be relegated to the dustbin of history. Other times, barely-known companies can trigger an investor stampede, sending share prices into the stratosphere.

Most investors like to own stocks while they are in this viral phase. It’s exciting and can be very profitable to follow the hype. However, popular-stock chasing can have a dark side. Investors who buy stocks on the upswing, called momentum buyers, always run the risk that they are late to the party. This can sometimes leave them facing a selloff as soon as they buy in to the stock.

I prefer to take the opposite tact by investing in stocks that have fallen out of favor with the masses. These forgotten stocks can often provide outsized returns with barely any attention.

My theory is that despite being forgotten, investors are still familiar with these companies from their glory days. Therefore, just a tiny bit of good news will instantly attract investors on name recognition. In other words, investors are already psychologically “sold” on the stock, making the buy decision much easier than for an unknown company.

Today, I’ve found three forgotten stocks that have set up to be ideal buy candidates.

Next Page