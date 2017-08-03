3 Healthcare REITs for Supercharged Yields

We know that the U.S. population is aging. 10,000 Baby Boomers turn 65 every day. Maybe that’s more than you thought. Maybe that’s less. But in absolute terms, it’s a lot of people requiring specialized housing (with long-term care option on site, for example) and a statistic that grows as the years go by. This yields very attractive economics in the demand for senior housing, which exceeds the current supply.

Companies that specialize in senior housing, assisted living and medical office buildings or a mix of the above all stand to benefit immensely.

They already have been, in fact. A number of healthcare REITs have been sporting mouth-watering dividend yields over 7%.

Compared to 10-year U.S. Treasury Notes yielding just over 2%, these opportunities look mighty fine — especially with the healthcare industry demand and supply so skewed in the supplier’s favor.

Take this statistic in for measure:

In 2010, the number of seniors in the U.S. totaled 40 million, representing 13% of the population. By 2030, the number is expected to reach 71 million, or 19.7% of the population.

Many will not be able to be completely independent, rendering precisely the need that healthcare REITs fill.

