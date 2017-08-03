3 Hedge Fund-Backed Tech Stocks to Buy (And 2 to Avoid)

Hedge fund trades are now public for the last quarter following the release of 13F forms filed with the SEC. Out of all the different sectors, hedge funds are most bullish on the tech sector. Fund guru David Tepper of Appaloosa Management even believes that tech stock “multiples are still low.” He told CNBC: “They just look cheaper than any other part of the market even though they moved.”

Source: Shutterstock Source: Shutterstock

So bearing this in mind I decided to find three top tech picks with very bullish hedge fund sentiment. I turned to TipRanks, which tracks and ranks over 200 hedge fund managers on more than 5,000 stocks. Such a robust database enables you to see what the best-performing fund managers are up to and assess the overall hedge fund sentiment on any particular stock.

Now before we delve into the top tech stocks to buy, note that fund managers only need to submit 13F forms to the SEC 45 days after the end of the last quarter. This means the SEC forms only reveal how portfolios looked at the end of June.

Nonetheless, these trades still provide an important insight into how the savviest fund managers see the market. Let’s dive in and take a closer look at these top stocks.

Next Page