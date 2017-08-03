3 High-Yield Closed-End Funds for Tax-Free Income

Closed-end funds have become popular in recent years as bond yields have dropped precipitously. As a result, income investors have gone further out on the yield curve to find the kind of yields with CEFs they used to enjoy in the days when bonds were offering higher interest payments.

One of the things my stock advisory newsletter, The Liberty Portfolio, does is find securities that deliver better risk-adjusted returns than you’ll find in the market. This is not an easy task because most investors don’t realize just how much risk they are taking on so-called “safe investments,” even with CEFs.

Today, I’m looking at three tax-free municipal bond CEFs as possible starting points for investors to consider adding to the portfolio. They aren’t quite up to the standards of The Liberty Portfolio, but they have many strong attributes.

