3 Naked Puts for Quick Back-to-School Cash

With school starting back up, some investors may want some extra cash in their pockets. Who are we kidding? Every investor wants extra cash in their pockets. Naked puts are one way to use options to put a little extra bank in the bank, and I use them as part of an overall long-term diversification strategy in my stock advisory newsletter, The Liberty Portfolio.

Naked puts are transactions in which you sell a contract to another faceless investor the market pairs you with. That contract sells that investor the right to “put,” or sell, stock to you at a certain price if the stock is at or below the agreed-upon price on or before a given contract expiration date.

The cash you earn by selling the contract is called a premium.

Generally speaking, I like to target 2% to 2.5% in premium of the contract’s value for small- and mid-cap stocks. For blue chips or large-cap stocks, I’m usually happy with 1% to 1.5%. This is for a four- to six-week contract period.

