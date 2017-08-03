3 Pharma Stocks That Will Inject New Life Into Your Portfolio

Pharmacy stocks are a risky bunch right now as lawmakers argue over how to lower healthcare costs and whether ultra-high drug prices are fair. However, if you have a stomach for risk, there are a few great pharma stocks out there that could deliver massive gains over the next year.



While arguments over how to set drug prices could have a detrimental effect on the industry as a whole, drugmakers Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN ) and Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ: NVCR ) offer technology that stands apart from competitors. That kind of competitive moat is invaluable in any sector.

There’s also something to be said for pharmacy stocks that have fallen from grace but are working on turn-around plans. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: TEVA ) is one such company whose stellar dividend offers a compelling reason to wait out the storm.

Here’s a look at three pharma stocks that have the potential to beef up your portfolio.

