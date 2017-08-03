3 Reasons to Buy Ford Motor Company (F) Stock Today

The iconic American automobile company Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F ) is set up to be such an ideal contrarian buy right now. The overall bearish sentiment combined with bullish fundamental and technical metrics for F stock has skewed its risk/reward ratio solidly to the reward side.

Admittedly, I am a confirmed contrarian when it comes to the stock market. Investment contrarians take the opposite position of the prevailing wisdom when it comes to choosing stocks, buying picks that no one else seems to want.

Bad news is a contrarian’s best friend, as it pushes prices lower into the deep-value zone. But even better is good news that results in a selloff.

Many times, positive earnings or other good news is not quite good enough to satisfy investors who expected more. Shares are dumped despite the seemingly positive news, depressing prices. Savvy contrarian investors wait for these selloffs in the face of improving fundamentals to build long term positions.

With that being said, here’s why F stock should be your next buy.

Solid Fundamentals And Performance

Ford has just hit its highest free cash flow level in the last 10 years at just under $13 billion. Free cash flow is a very critical fundamental metric. In fact, as I argued in a recent article, free cash flow may be the most valuable data to project the long term performance of a stock and the overall longevity of a company.

Ford’s substantial free cash flow led to over $3 billion in dividends in 2016, representing twice the amount it paid out three years ago. Right now, the company is yielding an impressive 5.4%. What makes these numbers very interesting is just over 26% of the free cash flow is currently allocated to dividends — a massive decline from the nearly 41% allocated just three years ago. This creates an opportunity for the company to keep increasing dividends, initiate a buyback, or even use the cash for acquisitions or innovation.

Ford beat analysts’ estimates last quarter, with nearly $40 billion in revenue and earnings per share of $0.56. What makes me extremely bullish for the longer term is that Ford ramped up guidance into the $1.65 to $1.85 per share range for the year.

Factors powering this improvement include increased sales in the company’s F series truck line and a resurgence of success in the Lincoln line of luxury vehicles. F series posted its best second-quarter performance since 2001. Lincoln can thank China, alongside decade-topping sales in the United States, for an 84% sales increase.

High performance in Ford’s credit division also spearheaded the improved metrics, with a pre-tax profit of just under $620 million, marking a 55% increase from same quarter last year.

Despite the excellent performance, it is critical to note that net profits were flat compared with last year.

